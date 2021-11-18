Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh appoints Lead Program Administrator

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Jessica Viniciguerra as Lead Program Administrator in the City Department of Neighborhood and Business Development.

Vinciguerra previously served as a Planner and Environmental Review Certifying Officer for the City of Syracuse, working as the Northside Planner for NBD.

“The City of Syracuse is working every day to reduce the risk of childhood lead poisoning. As part of this commitment, Jessica will play an integral role in implementing the Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration Program grant, awarded to the City of Syracuse by the Department of Housing and Urban Development” said Mayor Walsh. “Jessica has the right background for this role, acting as a liaison with program partners and key stakeholders, having already begun to build meaningful connections both with city residents and other city departments.”

As the Lead Program Administrator, Vinciguerra will be responsible for implementing the city’s Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration Program grant. She will assist city residents and property owners in accessing available grant funding and will represent the city with potential funding partners.