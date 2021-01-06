Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to replace city orange zone

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is respectfully, but urgently, requesting Gov. Andrew Cuomo revise the current orange zone and the restrictions it carries on much of the city.

Walsh writing a formal letter today to Cuomo after having many conversations with the governor’s staff over the past several weeks about this issue.

Much of the city has been under orange zone restrictions since before Thanksgiving in an effort to bring down rising COVID-19 cases, infection rates, and hospitalizations.

“I’m not suggesting that I know better than the State or the scientists do in terms of what restrictions need to be in place, I’m simply saying we need to be fair in how we apply those restrictions and I don’t think the impact on the City of Syracuse businesses is fair,” Walsh tells NewsChannel 9.

Originally, the orange zone closed gyms, hair salons, barbershops, and closed indoor dining at restaurants.

A few weeks later the governor eased up restrictions and allowed gyms, hair salons, and barbershops to reopen with certain restrictions but restaurants in the orange zone still cannot serve anyone inside.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has suggested putting the entire county in a yellow zone, which the mayor supports.

Walsh explains to NewsChannel 9 with everyone under a yellow zone in the county it keeps some restrictions in place but also eliminates geographic boundaries put in place by the orange zone.

My concern at this stage is that instead of managing occupancy, the restrictions are creating a reverse effect in areas outside of the City of Syracuse. Just today, I received an urgent message from a CNY region resident: ‘We get lots of people from Syracuse that can’t dine indoors, and it is

scary.’ This report is consistent with many others we are receiving.

Walsh says business owners are ready and willing to get creative and pilot new strategies to keep people safe.

Read the full letter below: