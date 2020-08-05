Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh encourages community members to fill out census

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh joined NewsChannel 9 on Wednesday to discuss the importance of filling out the census. 

If you haven’t filled out the census, someone may be knocking on your door soon to get an accurate count of the population. 

For more information, listen to the complete interview in the video above. 

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected