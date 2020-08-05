Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh encourages community members to fill out census

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh joined NewsChannel 9 on Wednesday to discuss the importance of filling out the census.
If you haven’t filled out the census, someone may be knocking on your door soon to get an accurate count of the population.
For more information, listen to the complete interview in the video above.
