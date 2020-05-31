Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh gives an update Sunday morning to the protests in Syracuse Saturday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh was on The Morning News Sunday morning to provide an update on things following a night of peaceful, turned violent protests in response to the killing of George Floyd.

The Mayor also discussed the curfew which goes into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday, and what that means for people in the city.

We are expected to hear again from the Mayor at some point during the day Sunday and we will carry his remarks live on NewsChannel 9 and stream it on localsyr.com

