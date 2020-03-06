SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh plans to run for re-election in 2021.

In a meeting with reporters at city hall Friday, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan asked the mayor if he’s thought about his re-election.

“There’s still so much more to do. I’m going to need six more years to accomplish what I want to accomplish, and that requires me to get re-elected,” Walsh said.

At the meeting, Walsh also updated reporters on his Syracuse Surge plan, the city’s purchase of streetlights from National Grid, the contentious debate over a new contract with the police union and the city’s preparations for coronavirus.

Walsh, who won as an independent in 2017, is at the beginning of his third year in office.

As an independent, Walsh did not have the backing of a major political party.

If he chooses the same path, Walsh’s challenge would be to get on the ballot with a minor party. In 2017, Walsh ran on the Upstate Jobs Party.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9