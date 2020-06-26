Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh held a Friday afternoon briefing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, along with Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens and Police Chief Kenton Buckner are held a briefing at Syracuse’s City Hall Friday afternoon.

Among the items discussed were a COVID-19 update in Syracuse, and an update on crime statistics in the city of Syracuse.

Walsh announced that two city pools, Kirk and Schiller Park, would open July 16.

Chief Kenton Buckner discussed the deadly shooting on Syracuse’s Westside Saturday, June 20. Bucker discussed details around the investigation into the shooting.

The Mayor wrapped up with a discussion on the future of Syracuse Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Circle.

