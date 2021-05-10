Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh hosts guest for the Citywide Book Club Monday evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh welcomed children’s book author Anne Sibley O’Brien as a guest of the 2021 Citywide Book Club on Monday.

Mayor Walsh introduces the author ahead of the reading with community reader Brent Sears of 41 Prospects in a pre-recorded segment that will stream on the Syracuse Citywide Book Club Facebook page at 7 p.m.

Anne Sibley O’Brien is a children’s book creator who has illustrated and written more than 30 books. Her parents were medical missionaries who moved to South Korea when she was a child, so a lot of her passion for multicultural work comes from her personal experience.

The Syracuse Citywide Book Club began in April and is focused on the theme of quality of life. The selected books in the series examine quality of life through the lens of diverse residents.

The Onondaga County Library has made copies of all the books in this season’s collection available. Families can also ask their local libraries about activities and supplemental readings related to books in the Citywide Book Club series.