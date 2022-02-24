SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh issued a snow safety alert on Thursday for the expected snow storm to hit the Syracuse area. The alert is effective Thursday evening until Friday afternoon.

“Like much of the Northeast, Syracuse is going to get hit with heavy amounts of snow in the early morning hours of Friday that will continue through the morning commute,” said Mayor Walsh. “Following heavy snowfall in the morning, a potential change in conditions by midday could bring sleet and ice on top of the existing snow, so we urge residents to commute with caution and only if necessary until the storm passes. This Snow Safety Alert is asking all our residents to help us get through this major snow event safely.”

Walsh reminds residents that they can use the live Snow Plow Map to check real-time road conditions.

Walsh also warns of hazardous road conditions on Friday morning and reminds residents to obey odd-even parking regulations. Property owners should also clear their sidewalks and around fire hydrants.

Mayor Walsh also included a list of streets where odd-even parking enforcement will be prioritized during snow storms. You can see the list of roads below.

Northeast

100 & 300 blocks of Collingwood Ave.

100 block of Durston Ave.

100 block of Jasper St.

100 block of Mildred Ave.

200 block of Nichols Ave.

100 block of Paul Ave.

100 block of Peck Ave.

Northwest

300 block of Apple St.

200 block of Bryant Ave.

100 block of Steuben St.

200 block of Tennyson Ave.

Southeast

500 block of Clarendon St.

100 block of Redfield Pl.

200 block of Robert Dr.

200 & 300 blocks of Roosevelt Ave.

800 Sumner Ave.

Southwest

100 block of Belle Ave.

100 & 200 blocks of Calthrop Ave.

100 block of Fernwood Ave.

100 block of Matson Ave.

300 Newell St.

100 block of Ostrander Ave.

100 block of Parkside Ave.

100 block of Parkway Dr.

100 & 200 blocks of Reed Ave.

Downtown