Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh joins peaceful protests on Thursday

(WSYR-TV) — Mayor Ben Walsh joined protesters in Syracuse on Thursday afternoon. And it comes after nearly a week of demonstrations where lawmakers have come up with thirteen new proposals that would hold officers accountable across New York State.

Across the state, Let Us Breathe protests were held on Thursday. The big focus was to talk about what changes can be made to laws regarding police accountability.

“When you leave here today, there’s no reason to believe change isn’t necessary,” said Assemblywoman Pam Hunter.

Thirteen pieces of legislation regarding police reform are going to be introduced by the NYS Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus.

They include repealing civil rights law 50-A that keeps police officers records confidential. This caucus also wants to make racial profiling illegal, make an officer strangling someone a crime and they want to establish an Office of Special Investigation for deaths following a police encounter.

This group says that accountability is necessary.

“People are like ‘enough is enough.’ This is awesome,” said Hunter. “We had hundreds of people out here today and I think it will continue until we pass these reforms.”

Protesters marched all afternoon on Thursday. After going to the south, east and north sides earlier this week, they went to the west side.

They said it is important to cover all neighborhoods and get their message out. They will be marching again on Friday.

Protesters said they are going to march for 40 days and maybe even longer than that.