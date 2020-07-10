Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh provides update on future of Columbus Circle statue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said the statue at Columbus Circle may very well come down, but only after taking in everyone’s point of view.
At his daily briefing, Walsh announced that they are finalizing those who will be part of an action group to decide what course of action should be taken.
The state quo in Columbus Circle is not acceptable. Changes need to be made, but we want to be sure that everyone who wants to have a voice in that process gets an opportunity to be heard.Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh
A diverse group of people will be on the action community.
Meetings will start later this month with the goal of completing the process in mid-September.
