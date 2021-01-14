Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh speaks exclusively with NewsChannel 9 about restaurants reopening, I-81 project Local News Posted: Jan 14, 2021 / 05:50 PM EST / Updated: Jan 14, 2021 / 05:50 PM EST (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh spoke exclusively with NewsChannel 9 on Thursday about restaurants reopening and the I-81 project. Click the player above to watch the full interview.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App