Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh speaks exclusively with NewsChannel 9 about restaurants reopening, I-81 project

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh spoke exclusively with NewsChannel 9 on Thursday about restaurants reopening and the I-81 project.

Click the player above to watch the full interview.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected