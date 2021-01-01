Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh speaks with NewsChannel 9 about plans for 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we enter this new year, many are hoping we can get back to a sense of normalcy soon.

That includes Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, who joined NewsChannel 9 live on New Year’s Day to talk about the city and plans for 2021.

How does the city get back on track with a fresh start in 2021?

Walsh said that he believes the key right now is to make sure everyone gets vaccinated. He believes that the city and county are off to a good start with vaccinations.

He stressed that everything that existed before the pandemic is still here, but we just have to “get through this last part.

I am very optimistic about 2021. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

Is the City of Syracuse receiving any federal funding?

Walsh said that there are a lot of good things including in the stimulus bill. Educational institutions, hospitals, and other industries are receiving federal funding, which will indirectly benefit the City of Syracuse.

He did say that the city is disappointed that there isn’t direct funding for local municipalities or states in the bill.

The city is going to continue to advocate for that direct federal funding.

What is the status of the I-81 Revitalization Initiative?

The I-18 Revitalization Initiative has been held up, like many things, due to the pandemic.

Walsh said that the draft Environmental Impact Statement is complete and the next step would be for the state to have a big, in-person hearing. Unfortunately, that cannot happen due to COVID-19.

Walsh said that with the new federal administration coming up, he “can’t think of a better recovery project.” The project would bring thousands of jobs and would help revitalize the city, according to Walsh.

He will be pushing hard in 2021 to get the project going again. Walsh believes that the project is one of thing things that the city needs during this time.

When will teachers be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Teachers are not included in the first category of essential workers who are getting the COVID-19 vaccine currently. Walsh said that he is hoping teachers aren’t far off.

He knows that teachers and administrators have done so much to help local children during this time.

We need to make sure we are taking care of them because they have taken care of our kids so well over the past year. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

Walsh also said that the Syracuse City School District decided to go full remote through Jan. 15 out of an abundance of caution.

What is your message as we head into the new year?

There’s light at the end of the tunnel. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

Walsh reiterated that our community has done so well and taken care of each other during this time. He said that he understands that everyone is tired, but we are close to the end.

He recommends continuing social distancing, wearing masks, washing our hands, and avoiding gatherings. He also said that, when it is your time, you should get vaccinated.

Walsh believes that the second part of 2021 especially will be a “really great period” for the City of Syracuse and the entire world.