Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh statement on protests in Syracuse Saturday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) As protests continue in Syracuse in response to the killing of George Floyd, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh provided a statement Saturday night:

“Like other cities around the nation, Syracuse is the site of protests and anger tonight regarding the killing of George Floyd. I share their outrage and support the peaceful actions they engaged in throughout the afternoon and evening. Late tonight, some protestors turned more aggressive and dangerous despite urging otherwise from most of those involved. I ask all participants to stop any actions that risk their safety and that of our City and to disband. My commitment is firm to strengthen and improve police community relations and ensure equitable law enforcement in the City of Syracuse. We can emerge from this national crisis stronger than ever.

Ben Walsh, Mayor, City of Syracuse

NewsChannel 9 was also able to talk to the mayor on Saturday night. Listen to his comments on Saturday’s protests in the video below.

