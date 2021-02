CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Dr. David Page, a primary care doctor at Family Care Medical Group's practice in Camillus, has been working to get his patients written proof of a diagnosis making them eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

Page and his team of doctors filled about 100 requests from patients on Tuesday. At first, the practice tried letters but realized a new print-out of the diagnosis sheets given after appointments would work more efficiently.