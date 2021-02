SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Instead of two weeks of deals, residents are getting a month of deals. The Downtown Syracuse Committee decided to make this promotion a month to help restaurants during the pandemic.

"We did not want the month to go by without doing a dining promotion, so we transitioned to a full month-long of Delicious Downtown Deals,” said the Executive Director for the Downtown Committee of Syracuse, Merike Treier.