Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to deliver 2020 State of the City tonight

Looking ahead to tonight's State of the City, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh gave NewsChannel 9 a little insight on what to expect during his speech.

The 2020 Census is a big one, making sure traditionally under-represented communities are counted accurately. He also wants to continue diversifying the city government and make a major focus of the new year housing, including updating it, making it safer, and building new homes throughout the city.

“We have an ambitious plan for 2020. Continuing the progress of Surge, getting into our neighborhoods. But also continuing to look inwards at city operations, looking at creating new offices, new initiatives and I look forward to talking about all of that,” Walsh said.

The mayor says new homes will hopefully be coming to neighborhoods over the next couple of years. Walsh says right now, the plan is for 50 new single-family homes, 75 new two-family homes, and creating affordable housing opportunities, as well as giving more people the ability to buy a home.

Mayor Walsh will also outline the next steps for the city to improve future plans, including addressing diversity and inclusion in city government, a new initiative to improve quality of life in city neighborhoods, and preparations for this year’s Census count coming up in April. The mayor says much was accomplished last year, but there’s still plenty to do.

“We had a very productive 2019. We have a lot to talk about. We have a lot of wins with Syracuse Surge. We did a lot of things with city service deliveries that we’re proud of, but we feel like we are just getting warmed up. We have an ambitious plan for 2020,” Walsh said.

The event is at 7 p.m. tonight on the SUNY Upstate Medical University Campus and free parking will be available.

