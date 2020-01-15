Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to deliver State of the City address on Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will be addressing the city on Thursday in his 2020 State of the City Address, looking back on the successes of the past year and outlining the next steps for the city to improve.

Some of the future plans the mayor plans to touch on Thursday include addressing diversity and inclusion in the city’s government, a new initiative to improve quality of life in city neighborhoods, and preparations for this year’s census count coming up in April.

The event is at 7 p.m. in the 4th floor lecture hall in the academic building behind Weiskotten Hall on the SUNY Upstate Medical University Campus. Free parking will be provided on SU’s campus.

