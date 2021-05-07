Syracuse mayor creating Columbus statue task force

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Renewed political debate continues over Christopher Columbus and the explorer’s legacy.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is detailing plans to move forward with the removal of the statue at Columbus Circle. Walsh says the city is assembling a task force of Italian-Americans to decide how to respectfully relocate it.

“As painful as it’s been at times, it’s an important process. It’s one that we’re committed to. By the end of this process, we’re going to have a plan and then we’ll be ready to implement that plan,” Walsh said.

Earlier this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio’s plan to change the name of Columbus Day. Cuomo disagreed with the idea, saying he supports an indigenous holiday, but one that does not intrude on the present Columbus Day.