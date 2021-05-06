Syracuse mayor looking for input ahead of public meeting about troubled apartment building

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is looking for input ahead of a public meeting on a troubled apartment building.

The city will be holding a nuisance abatement hearing Monday about the Skyline Apartments on James Street. That’s where Connie Tuori, 93, was murdered in her apartment in February.

Monday’s hearing is the next step in the city’s nuisance abatement notice that requires safety and security improvements by the building’s owners, Green Skyline.

Walsh is encouraging anyone who has been impacted by the conditions there to submit written testimony or attend the hearing next week.

For those wanting to submit written testimony can do so by sending statements to:

Skyline Apartments Nuisance Abatement Hearing

ATTN: Mayor Ben Walsh

City of Syracuse

233 E. Washington Street

Syracuse, N.Y. 13202

For those who want to attend in person, it begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 10 at Syracuse City Hall in the Common Council Chambers. That is located at 233 E. Washington Street in Syracuse.

Entrance to City Hall for participants and attendees at the hearing will be through the Market Street entrance (east side next to State Office Building). All people attending must meet COVID-19 temperature and health requirements. Attendees must also have a proper face mask covering their mouth and nose at all times and maintain proper physical distancing from other participants and attendees while in City Hall.