Syracuse Mayor, Onondaga Co. Executive in Albany for Governor’s State of the State Address happening now

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses a regional summit of governors on public health issues around cannabis and vaping, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon are both in Albany to attend Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State Address.

The mayor and county executive will pay close attention to any of the Governor’s proposals that specifically affect Central New York.

Governor Cuomo already announced the state’s financial backing of the city-county school focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The school was announced last year by Mayor Walsh as part of his “Syracuse Surge” platform.

Governor Cuomo is also expected to renew his push for legalizing marijuana, after a failed attempt that began with his State of the State one year ago.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente are also in attendance.