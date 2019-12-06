Syracuse mayor, police chief willing to tour Rochester-area mall’s police substation after NewsChannel 9’s visit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Police Chief Kenton Buckner both tell NewsChannel 9 they’re willing to take the Ontario County Sheriff up on his offer for them to tour the police substation at Eastview Mall near Rochester.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan first reported Thursday that police and mall management are discussing installing a substation at Destiny USA.

Friday, Walsh and Bucker said that the substation is among the possible ways being discussed to make Destiny USA to feel safer to shoppers.

Having been considered in the past, the renewed idea of a substation comes after one suspected gang member shot another in the leg near the mall’s food court on Black Friday.

A third suspected gang member was stabbed in that same fight.

Last Saturday, an unrelated, second stabbing occurred inside Destiny USA.

Walsh tells Andrew Donovan that as a privately-owned facility, he will hold Destiny USA responsible for keeping shoppers safe, he and the police department are ready to help.

Walsh says that Destiny USA owners Pyramid will need to financially contribute if a substation is installed at the mall, in addition to the financial contributions they make to have Syracuse Police officers on site.

While Destiny USA announced its plan to add more police officers and add probation officers, mall management hasn’t been willing to discuss details of a substation.

