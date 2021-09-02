Syracuse Mayor proposes American Rescue Plan Act funding for COPS Cameras in Syracuse

SYRACUE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is proposing nearly $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Syracuse Common Council to invest in and expand the network of COPS cameras in the City of Syracuse.

Walsh said the expenditure would allow the Syracuse Police Department to repair, maintain, and purchase new neighborhood security cameras.

The Council’s Public Safety Committee will consider the proposal at its standing meeting on Thursday, September 2.

“The blue light flashing on COPS cameras increases the feeling of safety and security in neighborhoods. The devices also play a critical part in disrupting crime and apprehending suspects after a crime has been committed. COPS cameras help us get criminals off the streets,” said Mayor Walsh. “With ARPA funding, we will have more flexibility in the placement of new installations and in the upkeep of the current network of cameras. With this funding, we can make our neighborhoods safer.”

The Department says installations and repairs will be determined based on neighborhood crime data. With ARPA funds, the Department also intends to purchase portable, solar-powered cameras using 5G wireless to send footage to the COPS system.

Walsh said the portable units will allow the Department to more quickly respond with camera installation in neighborhoods experiencing spikes in crimes, including gun violence, burglary or vehicle thefts.

Mayor Walsh will ask the Council to authorize the ARPA expenditure on COPS cameras at its September 13 regular meeting.