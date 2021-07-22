Syracuse Mayor pushing for water infrastructure funding from American Rescue Plan Act

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has proposed that funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) go towards water infrastructure projects including one for the Skaneateles drinking water intake pipe extension.

The mayor is pushing for investment in projects including:

$4,070,000 in ARPA funds to begin the design and construction phase of the extension on intake pipe number two in Skaneateles Lake

$3,360,000 for the replacement of Guilford, Brookford and Westminster pump stations

$1,150,000 for security upgrades at Water Department facilities

$1,030,000 for the water supply conduit crossing Nine Mile Creek project

$390,000 for replacement of Skaneateles weir (low dam) for water flow management

ARPA funds will supplement other sources of funding for those projects as well.

“The pandemic and the impacts of climate change have shown that we need to continue to invest in and fortify the City’s water infrastructure. The extension of the intake pipe in Skaneateles Lake is a long awaited project to protect the drinking water supply to more than 200,000 local residents. ARPA funds will enable us to undertake this project and other important water infrastructure improvements.” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

Mayor Walsh is also pushing for funding to go towards housing and rent relief, a small business loan fund, funding for arts and culture organizations, and the Urban Forest Master Plan.

In a press release, Mayor Walsh said in part: “I’m hopeful that negotiations on the bipartisan infrastructure bill in Washington will lead to additional infrastructure investments in Syracuse. We’re demonstrating these funds are much needed and can be well-invested to help people, create jobs and strengthen communities.”