Mayor details multi-department “relentless approach” to fix notoriously troubled Syracuse apartment building

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh held one of his monthly briefings Friday, in which he detailed the multi-department approach his city administration is taking to improve the notoriously troubled Skyline Apartments.

The building, owned by local football legend Tim Green and his son, is where 83-year-old Connie Tuori was found dead, weeks after she was allegedly murdered by a 23-year-old homeless woman.

In addition to frequent crime and an unsafe feeling for tenants, the building is known to have filthy conditions with feces and drug needles left in the stairwells.

Syracuse Police have now dispatched patrols to the complex, which is billed to the private company. Since being dispatched, those officers have made 11 arrests.

City codes officers are also doing routine inspections and a hearing is pending in which the city will defend why parts of the building has been deemed unfit for living.

“This is hand-to-hand combat. We go in, we identify unsanitary conditions in a stairwell. They go in and they may or may not clean it up. We come back the next day and it’s a mess again. quick fixes are not what we’re looking for here. We are looking for sustained investments that this property owner has not made,” said Mayor Ben Walsh.

So far, Mayor Walsh says the Green Family hasn’t met his expectations for improvement at the Skyline or other Green National-owned properties, where inspections for code violations are also underway.

Walsh says he expects the company to do more, but will commit the city to doing more, too. That may mean removing the Greens from managing the property.

On Friday, McMahon held a community briefing that can be watched below: