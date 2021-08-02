Syracuse Mayor releases statement Syracuse Police contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After years without one, the City of Syracuse and Syracuse Police Union have a contract in place. The two sides were forced to go to arbitration after the Syracuse Common Council voted down a proposal both the City and union agreed on.

This new agreement will have new officers live in the City of Syracuse, which is a requirement. There are also incentives built in for officers to seek raises- which should help keep more people with the department.

Below is a statement from Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh:

“Today is a good day for public safety and police-community relations in the City of Syracuse. With the Common Council’s authorization of funds for the Syracuse Police contract, our city can move forward on actions to address significant longstanding challenges and opportunities facing our community.

The contract achieves residency for new police officers, a top priority for my administration that will help strengthen the connection between officers and the people they serve. The contract also enables the Syracuse Police Department to retain experienced officers to reduce attrition; attract more officers to seek leadership ranks; and encourage a better educated, more diverse and professional force that is more closely aligned with the community it serves.

This contract is unique for Syracuse in that it ties a large portion of our expenditure to achieving specific positive outcomes for the community. That’s a smart approach that will deliver sustainable returns to our residents.”