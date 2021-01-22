Syracuse Mayor says he’s ‘certainly worried about Destiny USA’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a question and answer session with reporters after his state of the city, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh expressed concern for Destiny USA. He said he spoke with the owners and said, “I’m certainly worried about Destiny.”

Since the start of the pandemic, some of their anchor stores like Lord & Taylor and JCPenney have closed. Recently, Best Buy announced they’ll be leaving the mall on March 6.

“They’re doing everything they can and it’s kind of a perfect storm for them you know, dealing with fundamental shifts in retail which they identify prior to the pandemic.”

Chris Tingley is a professor of Marketing and Strategy at Utica College, he says shoppers may be on edge because of the times.

“So much of what has happened to us during COVID has been driven by fear.” He says the fear is changing the way people shop.

“That fear of the unknown has a huge impact on the way we shop, and the way we buy, and the way retail has to respond to us.”

Walsh says the owners know he’s there if they need him.

“All I can do is offer our support wherever possible, keep an open line of communication and that’s what we’re doing. They know if they need something they can reach out.”

Lord & Taylor closed in December, and JCPenney closed in October.