SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Syracuse mayor Ben Walsh said public areas of the Skyline apartments aren’t fit for people to live in.

That follows an inspection today, where Walsh took part, declaring them unfit again because of unsanitary conditions.

The mayor added he noticed a lot of loitering. His office notified the county of the unfit declaration, adding he expects the stop rent order to be put back in place.