Syracuse mayor wants to take over sidewalk maintenance, but it will cost property owners after first year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Later this year, property owners in the City of Syracuse may no longer be responsible for their sidewalks, but may have to pay for the city to handle the upkeep in the years to come.

Mayor Ben Walsh wants to use federal stimulus money to pay for upkeep and snow removal on sidewalks citywide for the first year, and then bill homeowners in the following years.

The fees will be phased in over the next five years, eventually being $100 per homeowner per year and $300 per business per year.

“You can walk around any neighborhood and see the status quo isn’t working. I’m in this position to address problems and fix them,” said Mayor Walsh.

“Our sidewalk program is an attempt to fix a long-standing problem, make our city more accessible, and really acknowledge that we are a public good. Infrastructure that benefits everyone,” Walsh said.

The Syracuse Common Council will consider the proposal next week.