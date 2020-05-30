Syracuse Mayor Walsh and Police Chief Buckner discuss George Floyd protests

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The unlawful death of George Floyd caught on camera has sparked anger and outrage across the nation. That pain is also being felt in Central New York.

Mayor Ben Walsh and Police Chief Kenton Buckner spoke today about what the mayor calls an, “absolute senseless killing” in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The two men say they have worked hard to improve the relationship between the police department and our community, and the death of George Floyd only amplifies that mission.

“I think any community in this nation is an incident away from what we’re seeing in Minneapolis and that scares me, but more so it motivates me to continue to double down on the work that we’ve been doing,” Mayor Walsh said.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner said, “The main thing is making sure that day-to-day when we’re interacting with the public, that we don’t put ourselves in that position, and how do I make sure that we’re hiring the right people, we’re training them the right way.”

As for the method that was used on Floyd, the knee behind the neck, Chief Buckner says it’s something he does not believe any agency should use unless deadly force is justified.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9