Syracuse Mayor Walsh declares March as Red Cross Month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Red Cross serves a crucial need in Central New York and ever since the pandemic first reared its ugly head, they’ve been right there, doing all they can to help.

On Wednesday, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh declared March as Red Cross Month. The mayor also helped to raise the Red Cross flag at Syracuse City Hall.

The Red Cross has expanded its efforts to help address the emotional needs of families coping and loss as a result of COVID and that’s where the volunteers come in.

“The past year’s been tough on everybody. The pandemic has really shown us who and what we’re made of and Red Crossers have been out there,” Lisa Smith said.

The Central and Northern New York chapter is powered by more than 700 volunteers serving eight counties in the region.