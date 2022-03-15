SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh held his March community briefing on Tuesday, where he shared updates on various community topics, including COVID-19, economic development, and recent crime.

COVID-19

Mayor Walsh began his briefing with updates on COVID-19. He said that there were 213 new cases over the last seven days. The mayor also shared that the health department no longer officially quarantines active cases, so only seven day totals will now be announced. The mayor also emphasized that case numbers are only part of tracking COVID-19, and that hospitalizations are more important.

Mayor Walsh continued, sharing that the city has a 69.9% vaccination rate, which he said is “certainly low… a concern.” He added that we need to continue to be vigilant moving forward. He also noted that the city has thousands of at-home test kits available.

ARPA Funding

Mayor Walsh then spoke about the funding Syracuse received one year ago from the American Rescue Plan Act. “It was been a significant boost to our overall recovery efforts,” said the mayor.

$123 million was given to the city, and $74 million has been allocated in Syracuse.

Mayor Walsh mentioned that $2.1 million was just authorized by the common council:

$1.25 million to Arts and Culture Recovery

$411,000 to Financial Empowerment Center

$250,000 for On Point for College

$71,000 to Violence Intervention Assessment

Syracuse Build and Syracuse Surge

Mayor Walsh also updated the community on the two primary initiatives for economic opportunities: Syracuse Build and Syracuse Surge. Syracuse Build is a workforce development plan and Syracuse Surge is for economic development.

The mayor shared that the plan for I-81 reconstruction is still projected to begin this year. He also stated that the seven week Syracuse Build NYS DOT Work Smart construction training started on Monday, March 14.

The mayor also introduced a new sidewalk maintenance and construction program and stated that the city is “going to make a lot of repairs.”

Trash and Recycling

The mayor invited Chief Operating Officer Corey Driscoll Dunham to speak about trash and recycling struggles. Dunham spoke about the pilot program for second shift pick up, which she says has helped delays.

Ukrainian Crisis

Mayor Walsh then explained that he wrote a letter with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon to President Biden welcoming refugee resettlement. Walsh said that it is “heartbreaking and devastating to see what’s happening in Ukraine.” He also said there was no update from the federal government on when we can expect refugees in Onondaga County.

Violence in Schools

Mayor Walsh finished the briefing with a Q&A session, which began with a question about violence in schools. The mayor said that he has spoken to superintendents and board members, along with Chief Buckner about violence. “Our kids have been through a lot,” said Walsh, and he noted that mental health is a critical component in issues for children. He added that he spoke with school districts to make sure there are enough mental health services available for students. Walsh finished by saying that this behavior is unacceptable.

Destiny USA

Mayor Walsh also spoke about recent crime at Destiny USA. Walsh announced that the mall will implement parking lot patrols in addition to indoor officers. Off-duty Syracuse Police Department officers will work as parking lot patrols at Destiny USA and Pyramid will pay these officers.

Columbus Monument

Mayor Walsh said that he fundamentally disagrees with the recent decision made by the courts that the Columbus Statue cannot be removed. Greg Loh, the Syracuse Chief Policy Officer, also confirmed that an appeal was submitted to the Supreme Court on Friday.

Chief Buckner

Finally, Mayor Walsh spoke on the recent news that Chief Buckner was announced as a finalist for a chief of police position in Olympia, Wash. Walsh said that he “would love for him to continue to be chief in Syracuse.” Walsh also said, “If anything, it sends a positive message… people are impressed with what they see.” He added that the chief’s departure is not necessarily a financial matter.