Syracuse Mayor Walsh to deliver 2021 State of the City Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will deliver his 2021 State of the City Thursday night at 7 p.m. from the Salt City Market virtually.

Walsh chose the Salt City Market for his address because he says it embodies the vision he has for the city.

“Our vision is for Syracuse to be a growing city that embraces diversity and opportunity for all.”

The Salt City Market, located on the corners of Salina and Onondaga Streets will boast small businesses and apartments with mixed-income. The market is expected to open at the end of January.

The theme for Walsh’s speech this year is “Standing Strong”.

“2020 has been an incredibly difficult year on virtually everyone. Certainly the pandemic, first and foremost, is on everyone’s minds. Beyond that, we’ve had very difficult discussions and really a reckoning around issues of race, inequality, and police reform. But through all of that, we stood strong as a community. We faced those issues head-on. We came together and worked together as a community.”

Walsh says there’s plenty of work to still be done but as the city goes into 2021 all of the progress made before the pandemic is still on track.

The mayor says he’s focused a lot during his term on service delivery and recognizes the improvements that have been made. Walsh points to services like city street paving, financial counseling services, infrastructure improvements, and sidewalk improvements as examples of the success Syracuse has had.

“That’s the message. That all of the progress we were making before the pandemic, all of the bold ambitious plans that we had laid out, from our new lead program to building more new homes in the City of Syracuse than in any time in recent memory, the building of a county-wide S.T.E.A.M. school. Some of those things have been impacted by the pandemic but none have been knocked off track. We made progress on each one of those things and I think we’ll see more progress in 2021.”

Common Council President Helen Hudson will introduce Mayor Walsh. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 State of the City will be live streamed. You can view it tonight on LocalSYR.com at 7 p.m.