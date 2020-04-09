Syracuse Mayor Walsh to hold storytime on Facebook Live Thursday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is addressing worries over the Census with a Facebook live storytime. It’s called “We Count Kids.”

Walsh is inviting all city students and families to celebrate the 2020 Census and how important it is. Parents can watch the reading online or download the pdf of the e-book for free off of the mayor’s web page.

The book also aims to help adults understand how to count all household members in diverse and blended families.

The mayor will take also questions about the Census and its importance to the City of Syracuse.

The Facebook live is Thursday at 7 p.m.