SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse city property owners may no longer be responsible for their sidewalks later this year, but may have to pay for it instead.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh wants to use federal stimulus money for upkeep and snow removal on sidewalks across the city for the first year, and then bill homeowners in the following years. The fees will be phased in over the next five years, eventually being $100 per homeowner per year, and $300 per business per year.