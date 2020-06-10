Syracuse Mayor: ‘We’re working on a plan’ in regards to fireworks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t seen the fireworks going off in the city of Syracuse the past several nights, there’s a good chance you’ve heard them.
According to 911 dispatchers, there have been at least seven active complaints for fireworks within one hour on Tuesday night.
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh tweeted on Tuesday night that he is aware of the fireworks and they are “working on a plan.”
This is a developing story. Stick with NewsChannel 9 for updates.
