Syracuse Mayor: ‘We’re working on a plan’ in regards to fireworks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t seen the fireworks going off in the city of Syracuse the past several nights, there’s a good chance you’ve heard them.

According to 911 dispatchers, there have been at least seven active complaints for fireworks within one hour on Tuesday night.

The Mayor appears painfully aware of the problem. As he said, more to come.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh tweeted on Tuesday night that he is aware of the fireworks and they are “working on a plan.”

Yes, I hear the fireworks every night and they drive me crazy too. We’re working on a plan. More to come. — Ben Walsh (@BenWalsh44) June 10, 2020

