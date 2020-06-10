Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse Mayor: ‘We’re working on a plan’ in regards to fireworks

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t seen the fireworks going off in the city of Syracuse the past several nights, there’s a good chance you’ve heard them.

According to 911 dispatchers, there have been at least seven active complaints for fireworks within one hour on Tuesday night.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh tweeted on Tuesday night that he is aware of the fireworks and they are “working on a plan.”

This is a developing story. Stick with NewsChannel 9 for updates.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected