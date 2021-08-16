Syracuse Mayoral candidate tests positive for COVID, now living in isolation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Councilmember and Democratic candidate for Syracuse Mayor, Khalid Bey, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his campaign spokesperson.

In compliance with the CDC, Bey has been in quarantine since August 9. His 14-day quarantine will end on August 24. He has since suspended all public appearances.

When the vaccine was first made available earlier this year, Bey chose not to get the shot.

Democratic Syracuse mayoral candidate @khalidbey has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.



Bey held off from getting the vaccine because of a pre-existing condition, he says. Once he recovers, he stresses he will be getting the shot.@NewsChannel9 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/chU5a8udJr — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) August 16, 2021

According to his campaign, his medical team advised against Bey getting the vaccine due to a pre-existing condition that “puts him at a high risk of a potential severe reaction to the vaccine.”

In consultation with his medical team, Bey said his doctors have cleared him to receive the vaccine once he fully recovers.

Bey is encouraging others to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, stressing the vaccine is the best tool to combat the virus.

The vaccine will save lives and protect our friends and neighbors, especially those who are immunocompromised or are too young to receive the vaccine. It’s as simple as that. Khalied Bey (D), Syracuse Mayoral Candidate

