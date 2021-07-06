Syracuse mayoral candidates share their ideas to tackle violence in the city

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a statewide disaster emergency on gun violence, the first of its kind in United States.

That announcement comes after five people were shot over the holiday weekend in Syracuse. Some of the victims are teens.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with all three candidates running for Syracuse Mayor in November about their ideas to tackle violence in the city.

At a press conference hosted by Democratic Mayoral Candidate Khalid Bey on Tuesday, Bey argued that gun violence has become a right of passage in the community he grew up in and now hopes to lead.

Unfortunately, it has become the way where some people are trying to find their value. We have find better and more intelligent ways to empower young people so they don’t make these decisions. Khalid Bey, (D) Syracuse Mayoral Candidate

Bey said a strong family unit is important and the lack of a stable home can be a contributing factor in someone’s decision to partake in violence. He said actionable steps need to be taken in order to strengthen Syracuse families.

Other ideas Bey has to help curb violence is allowing tax breaks for businesses in exchange for space to house Syracuse Police Department precincts located around the city and finding ways to keep schools open for students until late in the evening.

However, Republican candidate, Janet Burman, doesn’t agree with these tactics.

I don’t see an immediate need to establish physical precincts around the city. I want to see police officers assigned to specific neighborhoods on an ongoing basis. they don’t need a brick and mortar location. They should be out in the community anyway. By having the police assigned on a regular basis to the same neighborhoods and the staffing levels to be able to do that, we’re going to greatly improve relationships between the police and community. Janet Burman (R) Syracuse Mayoral Candidate

Burman says a full contingent of Syracuse officers will help improve the relationships between law enforcement and neighbors, but incumbent Mayor Ben Walsh believes the issue of gun violence is already being addressed in a variety of ways, such as the Syracuse Police Athletic League, city parks department programming and summer youth employment opportunities.

In the short term, we need to ensure we’re holding people accountable and bringing people to justice that are pulling the triggers, perpetuating violence in our community. We are attacking it on multiple fronts and we’re doing it on a parallel track. We try to engage with kids when they’re at that point in their lives where they have a choice to make whether they pursue a life of violence and crime, or they have alternatives to invest their time and energy in productive ways. Mayor Ben Walsh (I) City of Syracuse

As a way to get guns off the streets, the city of Syracuse and New York Attorney General’s Office are hosting a community gun buy-back on July 24. More information can be found here.