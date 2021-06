SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 600 absentee and affidavit ballots will be counted on Tuesday, and they could decide the democrat who will run for Syracuse mayor in November.

The winner will take on republican Janet Burman and independent Ben Walsh in November. Khalid Bey leads Michael Green by only 46 votes after last week’s primary.

Results within half a percentage point will trigger a hand recount.