Syracuse mayor’s budget has no tax increase

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- People living in Onondaga County have become very familiar with their public health commissioner, Dr. Indu Gupta, who often joins the county executive at his televised daily briefings. But Dr. Gupta will be the first to remind us she has a team of people working with her to protect the public's health.

A team of more than 200 doctors, nurses and ofter staff members are working long hours, seven days a week. Most of them have put their usual projects and focuses on hold to join the fight against coronavirus.