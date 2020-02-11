Syracuse Mayor’s Office to reintroduce PBA contract in March

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The head of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association told NewsChannel 9 that the Mayor’s Office plans to reintroduce the PBA contract that they tried to pass at the end of 2019.

The chair of the Finance Committee found discrepancies in the plan and thinks it’s too expensive.

Those with the Syracuse PBA said that they are disappointed the approval process has taken this long.

They are confident that, if things go to arbitration, the Police Department will get the deal they voted on.

Officials from the City of Syracuse told NewsChannel 9, in part:

“The Common Council has indicated that the agreement reached between the administration and Syracuse Police Benevolent Association will not be approved. Without further council input, we are prepared to move the existing proposal forward for council action at its March 2 meeting. The agreement will deliver a long sought after residency provision; improve service delivery for residents; and help to address attrition in the Police Department ranks.”

