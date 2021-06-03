Syracuse McDonald’s hiring for 110 positions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local Mcdonald’s restaurants are hiring 110 employees in Syracuse as they welcome customers back to full capacity. 

The chain is offering flexible scheduling, opportunities to learn customer service, and management skills, as well as avenues for those interested in the service and hospitality business to grow within the franchise. 

McDonald’s says they also use an easy scheduling system, where employees can use an app or go online to view their schedule, update availability, request time away, and post shifts for replacement or swapping. 

Applicants can go online to McDonalds’ career site to apply.

