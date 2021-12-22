Syracuse member of ‘Proud Boys’ admits to role in attacking US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse man who the FBI considers a member of the “Proud Boys,” Matthew Greene, plead guilty in federal court Wednesday afternoon for his role in the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6.

Greene, now 34 years old, plead guilty to two counts: conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.

As part of the deal, Greene agrees to paying $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol for damages.

The judge will set his sentence on a later date. Based on the charges, it could be between 41 and 51 months in prison. His sentence is subject to change if he cooperates with further investigations, which he has agreed to do.

ALERT: Matthew Greene will plead guilty to *conspiracy* and obstruction of official proceeding



Big get for the US Justice Dept — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 22, 2021

The initial indictment accused Greene and two others were part of the crowd that stormed past police barriers and broke into the Capitol by breaking a window with a riot shield that was taken from a capitol police officer.

Following the riot, when Greene was back in Syracuse, the U.S. Attorney says he admitted his participation to an acquaintance saying “I’m good, we took the capital.”

The FBI spoke with a witness who said Greene was part of a group that talked about what they did on January 6, saying they would have killed anyone they got their hands on including Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence.

This witness said Greene used words to the effect of “we’ll kill them all” and referenced a stockpile of ammunition.

When the FBI searched his Syracuse home, a number of guns were found including two hand guns and an AR-15, which Greene did not have a permit for.

When asked, Greene told the judge he dropped out of school in 10th grade.

Greene has been in jail locally, awaiting the legal proceeding. His next court hearing is scheduled for January 7.