Syracuse Memorial Day program canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Memorial Day program held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Syracuse has been canceled due to the pandemic.
It was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 24.
The Memorial Association of Syracuse and Onondaga County said next years program will take place on Sunday, May 30.
