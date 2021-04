ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced more than 10 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York. 249,541 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 16 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers.

"Our mission to get every New Yorker vaccinated for the COVID virus and to do it equitably has been without precedent - there was no blueprint and no one had even heard of a mass vaccination site until very recently," Governor Cuomo said. "We reached this 10 million shots milestone thanks to the heroic work of our providers and those who have staffed vaccination sites around the clock to carry out this unprecedented operation. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude. We still have plenty of work ahead of us, and in order to protect the progress we have made and honor the work of our providers, we must continue to take all the basic safety precautions and remain New York tough."