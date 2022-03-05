SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets 2022 season is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, and game tickets are now available.

Starting Monday, March 7, fans can purchase tickets for specific games in person at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online anytime at the Syracuse Mets website.

Season tickets and Flex Plans are also still available.

The first 1,000 fans through the gate on Opening Day will receive a bucket hat, and all fans can enjoy a post-game fireworks show, all courtesy of Gannon Pest Control.

How much does everything cost?

Single-game ticket will be $14 in the 300-level, $16 in the 200-level, and $18 in the 100-level. There is a $2 discount for seniors (62 & older), youth (12 & under), and military with a valid ID.

Groups of 15 or more can purchase tickets for $10 in the 300-level, $12 in the 200-level and $14 in the 100-level. Groups can also enjoy catered parties during home games at NBT Bank Stadium.

Flex Plan pricing remains the same at $100 per Flex Plan, which includes (10) undated

ticket vouchers that can be used for any regular season home game at NBT Bank Stadium (only $10 per seat).

The Flex Plan Plus remains at $175 and includes a Flex Plan (10 undated vouchers) plus $50 in food and beverage vouchers as well as 10 parking passes.

How can I purchase tickets?

Fans can purchase individual tickets, season tickets, a Flex Plan, a Flex Plan Plus, and

book group rates now by calling the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Stadium at

315-474-7833.

For the most up-to-date information on 2022 Syracuse Mets tickets, promotions, and more, check out their Facebook page or visit their website.