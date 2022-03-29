SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Take me out to the ballgame… and buy me some pizza and cheese steaks! the Syracuse Mets are adding Danny’s Steaks and Pavone’s Pizza to their food options at baseball games this 2022 season.

“We are thrilled to bring some local flavors to NBT Bank Stadium this year! Danny’s Steaks & Pavone’s Pizza are great supporters of our community, baseball, and great food,” said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. “These fantastic additions round out our already delicious menu featuring Hofmann hot dogs, hamburgers, poutine, chicken fingers, and beyond!”

Danny’s Steaks will be in a stand down the left-field line, behind the Left Field Terrace. They’ll mainly offer their fan-favorite cheese steaks, chicken cheese steaks, and specialty fries.

Pavone’s Pizza will be in the old Third Base Concession Stand, located behind section 211. To no one’s surprise, Pavone’s main offering will be their delicious pizza.

Both new concession stands will also sell cold beer, soda, pretzels, gourmet giant chocolate chunk cookies, and candy.

The Syracuse Mets season opens on Tuesday, April 5. The team plays the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The first 1000 fans will receive a bucket hat and all fans can enjoy the post-game fireworks celebration by Gannon Pest Control.

Tickets are already on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium. You can also buy them over the phone at (315) 474-7833 or online at syracusemets.com.