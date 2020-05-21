Syracuse Mets bring Dunkin’ Donuts to front line workers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mets and Dunkin’ Donuts teamed up to bring coffee and donuts, along with some Mets swag, to front line workers at testing sites in Syracuse on Thursday morning.

Nearly 200 members of the Onondaga County Health Department received the goodies.

The Mets and Dunkin’ Donuts dropped their items off to workers at the Syracuse Community Health Center on South Salina Street and to County Health Department Inspectors at the Civic Center.

“We have the ability to bring great organizations together,” said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. “Dunkin’ has been looking for more people to help, and the County has just done such a great job for our public health. It feels good to be able to play matchmaker to the people who are making a difference in our community.”

“We are proud to give back to our local front-line workers as their selfless sacrifices during this crisis inspire all of us to come together to support our communities. We want people on the front lines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin’ to help keep them running,” said Eric Stensland, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “We thank our friends at the Syracuse Mets for helping to organize this special delivery and hope these donuts and coffee will help our heroes get through a busy day.”