SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A special night at the ballpark for the Syracuse Mets and the Haudenosaunee community. Their culture was celebrated during Friday night’s game.

The night kicked off with a traditional smoke dance.

“This is a very special night for us to celebrate a culture that’s really big here in Central New York. The Haudenosaunee, the Onondaga Nation, and the history and culture that comes along with that,” said Jason Smorol, General Manager of the Syracuse Mets.

On Haudenosaunee land, the Syracuse Mets celebrated that culture for the first time Friday night.

“I’m looking around and I am never in a place where I see familiar faces in the volume that we see tonight. So I love to see other indigenous folks here, out enjoying the game,” said Lisa Sacco, co-chair of Haudenosaunee Nationals Development Group.

The Syracuse Mets wore a different uniform, the team instead wearing Haudenosaunee uniforms.

“It’s a tribute to the Haudenosaunee National Lacrosse team, that just won the bronze medal in the world games,” said Smorol.

Special Haudenosaunee jerseys were auctioned off to benefit the lacrosse team, with 1,000 Haudenosaunee replica jerseys given away.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that we’re still here. There’s a lot of us still around, the Onondaga Nation which is the central fire of the Haudenosaunee confederacy which is located right here in Syracuse, just south of Syracuse in that route,” said Sacco.

Haudenosaunee Night at NBT Bank Stadium is already being planned for next year!