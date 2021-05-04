Syracuse Mets fans bring vaccination cards, others tested for COVID for opening day

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV)–For the first time in 614 days, there was a baseball game at NBT Bank Stadium. Not only has this ballpark undergone a major renovation, but those who attend today’s game had to show either proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The Syracuse Mets have teamed up with Onondaga County to have rapid test in the parking lot for the games.

Lifelong Mets fan Eileen Plunkett drove from Binghamton to catch opening day. She showed her vaccination card through the Excelsior App to get in. “I am so happy to have baseball back. It is such a nice feeling to sit outside. I would not care if it were raining,” she said.

Luckily, the ran held off and the Mets were able to get the game in. Around 2,000 fans were able to watch the game, following all protocols laid out by New York State