SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following a pledge he made early in the pandemic, Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol wouldn’t shave his beard until baseball returned to Syracuse.

So on Monday, Smorol made good on his promise, all that hair was shaved off. It’s also for a great cause, as he’s helping raise money for the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation. So far, they’ve raised $3,200, and they’re well on their way to hitting their goal of $5,000.